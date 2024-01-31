Leave a Comment

Laurens, South Carolina

Ronald Eugene Saxon, 69, of Laurens, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

He was the beloved husband of Gail Edwards Saxon. Ronald was born in Greenwood to the late A.G. Saxon, Jr. and Eva Mae Harmon Saxon. He retired from GE where he worked as a machinist. Ronald was an active member of Palmetto Lodge #19 as a mason, and he also taught Sunday School at Second Baptist Church. He had a passion for camping and fishing.

Surviving Ronald, in addition to his wife, are his children, Skip Simmons (Deana) and Amy Saxon White (Cliff). He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Saxon Cooper and Eva Marie Saxon Chastine (Ray), as well as his grandchildren, Christopher Simmons, Rhiannon Simmons (Derek Carlton), Ronnie White, Ariel White, Serenity Simmons, and great-grandchildren, Clay Hipps and Noah Carlton. Ronald was predeceased by his brother, Mark Saxon.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The service will be conducted by Rev. Ervin Stutzman and Rev. J.D. Shiflet.

Messages of condolences can be shared with the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory