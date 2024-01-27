Laurens, South Carolina

Haskell David Hardy, Jr., 75, husband of Maritom Sinquefield Hardy passed away Saturday, January 27, 2024, at home in his wife’s arms.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Haskell David Hardy, Sr. and Thelma Hudson Hardy. David graduated from Laurens High School in 1966 and Clemson University in 1970 with a degree in civil engineering. After graduating Clemson, David served in the U.S. Army having obtained the rank of First Lieutenant. He then served two years in the SC ARMY National Guard and obtained the rank of Captain. He retired from SCDOT in Laurens County where he served as Resident Maintenance Engineer before becoming Resident Construction Engineer. Following retirement, he worked with the Laurens County Transportation Committee. David was a former member of First Baptist Church of Newberry, Saluda Baptist Church, and Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. He was active in all of these churches as a choir member, and a youth volunteer. At Laurens First Baptist Church he became a deacon, choir member, and youth volunteer where he would host youth activities on his farm, giving hayrides and bonfires next to the pond. He joined the church on mission trips to Trinidad, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Laurens. He was also part of the Disaster Relief and Habitat for Humanity groups at Laurens First Baptist Church. He was a key contributor in establishing the Bar None Cowboy Church in Gray Court. He was very active in the community having been a member of the Saluda Jaycees where he helped establish a local ballfield and swimming venue and the Laurens Exchange Club where he was instrumental in having the Exchange Building constructed. David loved being outdoors and working on the farm, horse enthusiast, and enjoyed giving carriage rides in the city park. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Marijon Hardy Ellison (David) of Portland, OR, and Dr. Haskell David Hardy, III (Susannah) of Laurens; grandchildren, Ian McKinley Ellison, Haskell “Hack” David Hardy, IV, Caleb Benjamin Hardy, Samuel Langston Ellison, Aubrey Caroline Ellison, and Kathryn Abigail Hardy; brothers, Thomas Kirkland Hardy (Kathy) of Laurens and Stephen Craig Hardy (Kathi) of Landis, NC.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 2, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Laurens, conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community Alzheimer’s Unit, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

