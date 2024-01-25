Jones says he will run for U.S. Congress in Dist. 3

State Rep. Stewart Jones of Laurens became the first candidate to publicly announce that he will be seeking the US. District 3 seat being vacated by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.).

“I’m going to run on the same conservative principles we’ve worked to advance in the Statehouse,” Jones, 40, told the South Carolina Daily Gazette Tuesday.

Jones, 40, is a former Laurens County Councilman who was elected to the Statehouse from District 14, which serves parts of Laurens and Greenwood counties. He was first elected to the Statehouse in a 2019 special election following the resignation of former Rep. Mike Pitts due to health issues.

Jones has been a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus since that group formed as a sub-set of House Republicans in 2022.

Duncan is serving his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives from District 3, but announced this past week that he is not seeking re-election. Duncan’s would-be re-election campaign has been tarnished by recent allegations of illicit affairs and an ongoing affair with a Washington, D.C. lobbyist. His wife, Melody, filed for divorce citing his infidelities in September of last year.