Districts 55 and 56 juniors and seniors encouraged to participate in Public Power Scholarship essay competition for $2500 scholarship

The City of Clinton, the Laurens Commission of Public Works (CPW) and Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) understand the value of an advanced education and also recognize the importance of community leadership. By requiring applicants to articulate their thoughts and opinions on this subject, we hope to develop future community leaders.

All high school juniors and seniors who live in the school districts 55 and 56 are eligible to participate in an essay competition for a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship.

Interested applicants can go to this link – https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/c8e9wkt71uu8wsjf1voua/LC-Public-Power-Scholarship-Program-Application-2024.pdf?rlkey=ztl56lf5rczg1uxm58drfa5nj&dl=0 – on the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce web site for details. The deadline to submit the essay, application form and two refences is February 22, 2024. The essay topic for 2024 is “What is Public Power and why is it important for our community?”

There will be two winners, one from District 55 and one from District 56 areas. The winners will receive a one-time scholarship in the amount of $2,500 each, payable to any accredited university, college or technical college in South Carolina. An official award presentation will take place at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Dinner on February 29. City of Clinton and Laurens CPW employees and their immediate families are not eligible.