Porter hired as 10th head football coach at LDHS

Greg Porter was introduced Tuesday as the 10th head football coach in the 51-year history of Laurens District High School during a press conference in the school gymnasium.

Porter, who led Greenville to back-to-back Class 4A Upper State finals appearances the past two seasons and won the 2014 Class 4A state championship at Hillcrest, takes over a program that went 2-9 in 2023. He replaces Daryl Smith, who was fired in December as the Raiders’ head coach after four seasons.

“He knows what it takes to win,” said LDHS Athletic Director Tommy Spires. “We know what his accountability standards are for the kids in the classroom. We knew we had to go after him, and it took some things for it to happen.

“We’re just excited to have (Porter), and we feel like he’s going to make a difference with our student-athletes as players and as people.”

Spires said District 55 received more than 60 resumes from candidates for the Raiders’ head-coaching position, but Porter’s stood out. The District 55 Board of Trustees approved the hire at its Monday meeting.

Porter has won more than 100 games as a head coach, and went 45-15 over the past five seasons at Greenville.

Smith went 14-24 in his four seasons at the Raiders’ helm. LDHS has finished with .500 or below overall records in 12 of their last 15 seasons.

Porter, who lives in the Green Pond community in Laurens County, is being counted on to change that. He met with his new players for the first time Tuesday prior to the introductory press conference.

“I interviewed (here) 10 years ago, but it wasn’t meant to be. But it’s meant to be now,” Porter said. “I’m so looking forward to changing the culture of this football program. If there’s any indication of positive change from the football meeting we had today, I feel like we’re going to be headed in the right direction. I think they’re ready for some change, and they’re looking forward for some transition.

“They want to be challenged – not only on the football field but in the classroom.”

Porter also said 6:30 a.m. workouts for prospective players are starting immediately – and that they are “mandatory and non-negotiable.”

“You don’t have to be on the football team,” he said. “It’s a choice, but if you make that choice and consent to be a part of what we’re trying to get done, we can change the environment and change the attitude.”

Porter had also done his own homework, alluding to the LDHS career of Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Ivey, who won a state title with the Raiders in 1991. LDHS also won back-to-back state championships in 1983-84 under Buddy Jennings.

“I want legendary coach Bobby Ivey to be honored – 206 wins, 12 region titles and a state championship in 1991 – I want him to be honored,” Porter said. “I want him to that we’re going to keep this tradition going, and we’re going to bring it back to life.”

Greenville will move to Class 5A in 2024, while LDHS will remain in Class 4A.

Porter said the decision to leave the Red Raiders for the Raiders was a difficult one, but the proximity of his home near Gray Court to LDHS was a factor as was the Laurens community as a whole.

“I wanted to be at a school where when I say, ‘we’ I really mean ‘we’ because I’m part of the community,” he said. “When I talk to the football team about what ‘we are going to do,’ I feel more of a family ownership because I’m in the community. It’s hard to say, ‘we’ when you don’t live in the community and when it comes to persuading football players to buy into expectations.”

Rumors of Porter’s departure from Greenville for Laurens began to pick up steam over the past couple of weeks and several news outlets reported the story Monday.

Former Greenville star wideout Mazio Bennett, now a freshman at South Carolina, also seemed to confirm the story Monday on social media.

“Them Laurens boys getting a real one,” Bennett said on “X,” formerly Twitter. “Blessed you (Porter) were my head coach.”