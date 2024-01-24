LPD seeking owners of dirt bikes, ATVs after incident

Laurens Police are looking for the owners of several motorcycles and ATVs who were driving recklessly on Church Street near Spring Street and on Highway 14 around 5:30 Sunday afternoon.

According to the LPD, the drivers of the motorcycles and other vehicles fled the scene after police arrived.

Investigators have asked for the public’s help in identifying the owners of “dozens of motorcycles and 4-wheelers.”

According to the LPD, the drivers were speeding, riding wheelies, driving two- and three-wide on both sides of the road. They also failed to stop for blue lights and disregarded spot lights and stop signs, the LPD posted on social media.

The LPD also posted photos of two dirt bikes they believe to have been involved in the incident. One is tan in color with the No. 44 and the other was blue and white.

Police also said a mishap occurred at the Gulf gas station on Highway 14, but the group continued.

“Many appear to be juveniles, posing a great risk to public safety and property,” the LPD posted on Facebook. “Ultimately, we want to avoid serious injuries or fatalities due to this behavior.”

One rider who stopped for police was issued a citation and released, but the LPD said those who evade police risk being jailed and having their vehicles impounded.

Fire destroys Laurens residence

A fire destroyed a residence on South Harper Street in Laurens early Friday morning later reignited, doing further damage to the structure and forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

Emergency crews shut down roads around South Harper from Academy Street to Green Street as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Bench warrant lands woman back in jail

A Laurens County woman charged with reckless homicide was back in jail Tuesday after failure to appear in General Sessions court recently.

Catherine Ophelia Knight, 45, of Laurens is charged with reckless homicide in the 2021 death of Marlon Brando Johnson, 65, of Laurens.

Knight was also charged with driving under the influence by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in the April 15, 2021 incident. She was booked back in the Laurens County Detention Center Monday after being taken into custody on a bench warrant.

According to police reports, Johnson was a passenger in the pickup truck driven by Knight.

The LCSO said witnesses saw Knight and Johnson arguing in the truck before Johnson exited the vehicle. Knight allegedly struck Johnson with the vehicle as she drove away.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Leesville Church Road in Laurens.