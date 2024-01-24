LCSO raising funds for cancer stricken deputy

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is organizing a fundraiser to help one of its own. LCSO Deputy Christopher Motes is battling cancer and suffered a seizure this past Friday. What began as kidney cancer has metastasized to his lungs and brain. He will undergo a radiosurgery procedure this Thursday and a more extensive surgery on Friday to remove a brain tumor.

According to the LCSO, Motes will be unable to return to work for an extended period and the department has organized a fundraiser through FundTheFirst , a crowdsourcing website dedicated exclusively to service-oriented professions such as law enforcement, first responders, medical and mlitary personnel and teachers.

Motes’ wife, Tabitha, is also an employee of the LCSO with its animal control arm. She is also expected to miss an extended time at work as she helps to care for him.

“Let’s come together to rally behind one of our own, a brave deputy who selflessly serves and protects. Chris and Tabitha are both kind and giving people who need our help,” a release from the LCSO read. “LCSO will stand by them during this difficult journey.”

Monetary donations can be dropped off during normal business hours at the LCSO on West Main Street in Laurens (please specify that the donation is for Motes) and by Venmo to @LaurensCountySheriff using Motes in the memo line.