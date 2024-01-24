Flame Spray announces $2.5 million expansion

Flame Spray North America announced Tuesday that it will be investing $2.5 million in an expansion at its Laurens County production facility.

The investment will create an additional 40 new jobs for the thermal spray coatings manufacturer.

“Flame Spray North America is thrilled to continue to grow in Laurens County, South Carolina and are deeply grateful for the dedication of our employees and the commitment of our customers,” said Marco Propsperini, president and CEO of Flame Spray North America.

The Flame Spray facility is located on International Boulevard in Fountain Inn and manufactures a complete portfolio of thermal spray coating and heat treatments. The Laurens County plant is the Italian-based company’s only manufacturing facility in the U.S. The company primarily serves the gas turbine and aerospace industries.

The expansion includes the addition of advanced thermal spray coating technologies available for servicing industrial gas turbine components and technological improvements for the current facility, a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce read.

“It is always a great day when an existing company expands in South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We applaud Flame Spray North America’s commitment to Laurens County and extend our congratulations on this latest expansion in our state.”

The most recent expansion is the third since Flame Spray opened its only plant outside of Europe in the county in 2011. The company also undertook expansions in 2013 and 2018, spending over $13 million and adding 65 additional jobs.

“We are excited for Flame Spray North America’s continued growth and commitment to Laurens County,” said County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “They are a great corporate partner, and we look forward to their continued success in Laurens County.”