Laurens, South Carolina

Jimmie Pitt White, age 88, of Laurens, and husband of the late Shirley Peppers White, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Inman Healthcare.

Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Charlton and Eppie Lou Pitt White. A US Air Force veteran, Jimmie graduated from Greenwood High School and Piedmont Tech with two associate degrees in Electronics and HVAC. He was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church in Greenwood and was formerly employed as a HVAC technician with Greenwood Mills.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Sylvia G. Adams of Laurens; his children, Ricky White (Debbie) of Greenwood, Kim White Painter of Greenwood, and Tim White (Sonya) of Kirksey; a sister, Maria Quattlebaum of Greenwood; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Betty Joyce White, and brothers, Herbert “Huck” White, Charlton “Cotton” White, and Alton White.

The funeral service with military honors, will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel at 3:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Ray Massey.

The family will be at their respective homes and receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the chapel service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory