Coach Bill Seawright announces his candidacy for Coroner of Laurens County

Former Laurens and Clinton High School educator/coach and Owner of Premier Driving School, Bill Seawright has announced his bid as a Republican candidate for Coroner of Laurens County. The Republican Primary is June 11, 2024.

Seawright worked as a Deputy Coroner for Coroner Nick Nichols from 1999-2009. He also completed the Basic Coroner School Program with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 2005.

Seawright, a lifelong resident of Laurens County, is a graduate of Clinton High School, Newberry and Lander College where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and Business Education, respectively. He also earned Master’s degrees from the United States Sports Academy in Sports Management and a Master’s Degree in Secondary Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Seawright plans to build genuine relationships with the residents of Laurens County, collaborate closely with community leaders, and engage in a cooperative partnership with local and state law enforcement agencies. Through strategic educational initiatives, Seawright envisions taking proactive measures aimed at mitigating preventable deaths.

“As Coroner, my primary objectives will be to encompass the preservation of professionalism and integrity of the Coroner’s office, executed with efficiency and compassion. I am steadfastly committed to serving as a dedicated advocate for the deceased and their families,” Seawright said.