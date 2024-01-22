LDHS expected to hire Porter as head football coach

Greenville High School head football coach Greg Porter is expected to be named to the same position at Laurens District High School.

The hire is pending approval by the Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees at its regular meeting tonight (Monday). An introduction with the new head coach is scheduled for noon Tuesday at the LDHS gym.

Porter, who guided Greenville to the Class 4A Upper State finals this past season, is replacing Daryl Smith. Smith was fired after four seasons at LDHS and a 2-9 campaign in 2023.

At Greenville, Porter went 45-15 over five seasons. Before taking over the Red Raiders program, he won a state championship at Hillcrest in 2014. He also coached two seasons at Southside in Greenville.