Canupp Announces Candidacy for Laurens County Coroner

Laurens County’s Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp has announced that she will be a candidate for Coroner of Laurens County in the Republican Primary to be held in June, 2024.

Ms. Canupp worked for many years as an EMT in Laurens County, for more than five years in the Laurens County Coroner’s office and has served as Chief Deputy Coroner since early in 2020. She has earned certification with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and has twice been nominated for Deputy Coroner of the Year in South Carolina.

“I have been blessed to work for and to learn from two County Coroners, Nick Nichols and Vickie Cheek. I want to continue the level of service to the citizens of Laurens County that both of them taught and expected. Laurens County is my home and these are my people. I am determined to continue this important job in a highly respectful manner. I promise that as Coroner of Laurens County I will be open, honest and supportive for any person who deals with this office.”

“The Laurens County Coroner’s Office enjoys an excellent working relationship with local law enforcement, with Laurens County Council and with other coroner’s offices throughout the state of South Carolina. I intend to safeguard those relationships. I humbly ask for the support of each citizen of Laurens County,” Canuup said.