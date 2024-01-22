Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Betty JoAnn Sanders, age 88, of Clinton, SC, widow of Talmadge Virl Sanders, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 at Hospice of Laurens County.

Born April 6, 1935 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Willie Hicks and Georgia Marie Bledsoe King. Betty loved scouring yard sales and attending any kind of sale that came her way.

She is survived by her son, Brian Keith Sanders; her son-in-law, Earl McWatters; her grandchildren, Austin McWatters, and LeeAnn Campbell (Jeremy); her great grandchildren, Talan Austin Campbell, and Kamryn Elizabeth Campbell; and her brother, Larry King.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her children, Terry Lee Sanders and Elizabeth “Libby” McWatters; one grandson, Brian Adam Sanders; her brothers, Robert King, Ray King, Shealy King, Carlton King, Heyward King, and Kenneth King; and her sisters, Nancy Coker and Connie King May.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, January 28th at the Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Phil Bryson officiating.

The family will greet visitors immediately follow the service at the graveside.

The family will be at the home of her son-in-law, 100 Washington Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Sanders family with services.