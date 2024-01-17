Laurens, South Carolina

Melvin Wayne Scott, Sr., 77, resident of Ridge Drive in Laurens, husband of Deborah Wrenn Scott, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born April 24, 1946, in Laurens, SC, he was a son of the late Charles and Inez Jones Scott. He was in the US Army National Guard. Melvin retired from Laurens Glass Plant after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Augusta Highway Baptist Church and the Princeton Masonic Lodge AFM.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Scottie Scott (Brooke) of Lexington; a sister, Kitty Lawson (Larry) of Laurens; two grandchildren, Gracie and Emma Scott; and a close friends, Floyd Walker and Eddie Royston.

He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Scott; and a sister, Elaine Candler.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday at Augusta Highway Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. Kenny Griffin officiating.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.

Pallbearers will be Chris Tyler, Brian Saxon, Drew Stockman, Trip Godwin, Kevin Scott, and Jamie Lawson.

Honorary escorts will be Floyd Walker and Eddie Royston.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 Friday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Augusta Highway Baptist Church, 3720 Highway 25 S, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Scott family with arrangements.