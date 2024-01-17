| logout
Congressman Jeff Duncan says he won’t seek re-election
Jan. 17, 2024U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan issued the following statement Wednesday, Jan. 17, regarding his decision not to seek re-election for an 8th term to the United States House of Representatives:“After 9/11, I felt a calling to serve my State or Nation in some capacity. Serving in both the South Carolina State Legislature and the United States House of Representatives has been the culmination of that calling. I am blessed to have worked with amazing men and women in Congress. None have been more impressive than my DC and District staff, serving the constituents of the Palmetto State with efficiency and dedication.I am proud of my conservative voting record and the opportunities over these 14 years to lead the State and Nation on many issues important to South Carolina and the United States, especially in fiscal responsibility and American energy.At some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for Liberty, just as I have.Representing the 3rd District of South Carolina in this capacity has been a privilege and honor. Now, it is time for another man or woman to serve our District in the next Congress. I will not seek re-election to the US House of Representatives.”A Laurens County resident and former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Duncan ran for the District 3 seat of the United States House of Representatives in 2010 after then-Rep. Gresham Barrett announced a bid for Governor of South Carolina.At the time of his election, Rep. Duncan was the first Laurens County resident to be elected to the U.S. Congress in more than 100 years.
During his seven terms he has served on various committees, and chaired subcommittees, including his current post on the Energy, Climate and Grid Security Subcommittee for the House Energy Commerce Committee.