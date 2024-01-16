Walter Todd Sr. inducted into SCGA Hall of Fame

Walter Todd Sr., arguably the most decorated competitive golfer produced by Laurens County, was inducted into the S.C. Golf Association Hall of Fame Saturday night at the Columbia Country Club.

“I’ve spent a great part of my life in the game,” Todd said. “The best part has been the friends and relationships I’ve had. It’s been a great part of my life and a great blessing for me and my family.”

Todd, who has competed in U.S. Golf Association and international amateur events as well as statewide and local tournaments for the past 40 years, was accompanied at the induction ceremony by wife Lynn and sons Walter Jr. and Neal, who are also competitive amateur golfers.

He said he was pleased to have gotten through his acceptance speech without being overcome with emotion.

“I was kind of relieved to get through with it, but I enjoyed the whole day,” Todd said. “It’s a small world as a golfer, especially in our state of South Carolina.

There are so many people I’m playing in senior golf now, I played in junior golf. I’ve got lifelong friends in the game and just seeing them this weekend was great. I had a lot of support and a lot of people reaching out to me before and after (the induction). It’s been a special time for me since it was announced.’

In addition to a slew of Laurens County amateur and senior amateur titles, Todd Sr. has won both the SCGA and Carolinas Golf Association Mid-Am Championships. He has also won nearly a dozen SCGA and CGA four-ball and team championships.

Some of those team titles came with his brother, T.D., and he has won both the CGA and SCGA Father-Son championships with each of his sons.

Todd said his background growing up in Laurens and playing team sports helped shape his mentality as a team golfer in what is usually an individual sport.

“I played team sports growing up, and I think that kind of helped me later,” he said. “As you play golf, even though it is an individual sport, a lot of my success had been in football or team competitions.”

Todd, a former CGA president and director of the SCGA, has been a three-time SCGA Senior Player of the Year and won the 2019 Senior Azalea Championship.

Despite a crowded trophy case and his now hall-of-fame credentials, Todd said he plans on a full competitive schedule in 2024.