Thomas named new CEO of GLEAMNS

Less than two weeks after resigning from her post as superintendent of Laurens County School District 55, Ameca Thomas has been named chief executive officer of the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, a community-based organization providing educational and employment assistance. GLEAMNS is based in Greenwood and provides services to 14 counties, including Laurens, Edgefield, Spartanburg and Newberry.

“I am thrilled and honored to accept the prestigious CEO position at GLEAMNS,” Thomas said in a release from the organization. “With unwavering confidence and excitement I embark on this transformative journey, embracing the powerful motto of ‘People Helping People.’ Together, we will lead by example, driving substantial positive change, empowering individuals and fostering the growth of strong, flourishing communities.

“I am filled with immense enthusiasm as I eagerly anticipate uniting our collective strengths, unrivaled passion and unwavering dedication to forge a path towards an exeptionally bright and prosperous future for all.”

Thomas, a product of District 55, spent 20 years as an educator in the district, rising to superintendent in 2020 following the departure of Stephen Peters. She had served as assistant superintendent, a principal and in other positions throughout her tenure.

She resigned at a special called meeting of the District 55 Board of Trustees on Jan. 4. Her resignation was accepted by a 5-2 vote of the board.

The resignation came several months after rumors of an attempt by board chair Cathy Little to oust Thomas caused a rift among board members and anger among a large faction of Thomas supporters.

One board member resigned, citing the chasm that developed over the Thomas situation as current vice-chair Anthony Carpenter called for Little’s removal as chair in April.

The board is expected to begin the process of finding Thomas’ successor at its Jan. 22 meeting.

GLEAMNS Board of Trustees Chair Betty Boles said Thomas was hired following a highly competitive search process.

“I congratulate Dr. Thomas on becoming our next CEO,” Boles said in a statement. “The board is confident Dr. Thomas will lead GLEAMNS forward, enhancing our programs and partnerships. . . . Building upon the successes of our previous CEOs, we are confident that under Dr. Thomas’ leadership, GLEAMNS will continue to thrive and reach new heights.”

Thomas succeeds attorney Shunna Jeter, who resigned last summer as GLEAMNS CEO.