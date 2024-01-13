Laurens, South Carolina

Joseph Daniel Reed, affectionately known as “Joe Joe” and “Joey, “ 54 of Laurens passed away peacefully on January 13, 2024 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

Born in Laurens on May 30, 1969, to Linda and Buddy Reed, Joey had a pure soul and a heart of gold. He had a smile and laugh that could light up the darkest room. A huge Elvis fan, Joey’s love for singing and dancing will forever be remembered. He loved his Clemson Tigers! The world is certainly a lot dimmer and less colorful without Joey in it. Joey lived life with a happiness that most people only wish they had. He has left a permanent mark on everyone he met.

Predeceased by his parents, Joey is survived by his loving siblings: Ronnie Reed of the home, Kim Culbertson, Karen Reed, and Angela (Wayne) Gregory. Joey is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who he loved deeply. He leaves behind his beloved brothers of the Sons of the South MC and many friends whose lives he touched.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill cemetery (Watts Avenue) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 2:00 pm, conducted by Pastor Catlin Tierce.

Family will receive friends immediately after the service – Laurens VFW Post 3354 on East Main Street.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory