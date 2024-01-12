Greenville, South Carolina

Richard Allison Phinney of Greenville, South Carolina died peacefully at age 69 on January 12, 2024.

Born December 19, 1954, in Laurens, South Carolina, he was a son of the late George Leon Phinney and Rae Rhoden Phinney. Al was graduated from Presbyterian College, University of South Carolina School of Law, and The George Washington University Law School where he earned his LLM in Labor and Employment Law. He served as a law clerk for the Honorable Clyde H. Hamilton before working his entire legal career at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak, and Stewart. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, the Poinsett Club, The Metropolitan Club, The Hibernian Society of Charleston, the South Carolina Bar Employment and Labor Section, and the Judicial Conference of the Fourth Circuit. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was a Hejaz Shriner, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of Wade Hampton Lodge.

There was not a baseball statistic he did not know or revere. Al made a deliberate attempt to visit every major league baseball stadium in the nation and managed to see 34.

He loved all sports and was exceedingly proud of being named co-captain of his high school football team until faced with the discovery that every member was also named co-captain.

Al had a great many interests but two devotions, to his God and to his girls.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Clare Crosland Murray of Greenville, South Carolina, daughter Kate Crosland Phinney of New York, New York, brother Robert Larry Phinney of St. George, South Carolina, and sister Margaret Phinney Byers and her husband Will of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Arrangements provided by Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes. Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church Greenville on Thursday, January 18, at 11:30 AM prior to a memorial service at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Shriners Children’s Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina, 29605, (855)401-4897, or to the charity of one’s choice.