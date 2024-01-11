Gray Court, South Carolina

Thomas Hampton Stevenson, age 52, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at St. Francis Freestanding Emergency Department.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Thomas Marion and Judy Tumblin Stevenson. Tom attended Fountain Inn First Baptist Church, was the owner of Stevenson Enterprises, and worked as an employee for Laurens Middle School and Laurens YMCA.

He is survived by sisters, Cindy Roper (Lance) and Vicki Ann Tumblin; nephew, Blake Roper; niece, Bella Roper; uncle, Grover Tumblin (Sandra) and numerous cousins.

A friends and family visitation will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024, at The Kennedy Mortuary, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, January 15, 2024, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Condy Richardson. Burial will be at Henderson Baptist Church immediately following the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

