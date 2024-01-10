Gray Court, South Carolina

James Dunklin “Buck” Bolt, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at his home.

Born in Hickory Tavern, he was the son of the late J.L. and Clara Inez Knight Bolt. A US Army veteran, Buck was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, and retired from the Richard M. Campbell Veterans’ Nursing Home. A long time Clemson fan and racing enthusiast, he was musically gifted and enjoyed playing guitar and singing.

He is survived by: a daughter, Sherri Bolt Gordon (Will) of Greenwood; sisters, Martha Bolt of Hickory Tavern and Dora Bolt Davis of Piedmont; a granddaughter, Kathryn Pickelsimer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: sisters, Frances Bolt Lanford Rigsby, Jessie Mae Bolt Bagwell, Geneva Bolt Busby, Betty Bolt Bagwell, Margaret Bolt Banks, and Mildred Bolt.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jason Payne with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, in the church sanctuary from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Upkeep Fund, 17045 Hwy. 101 S., Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.