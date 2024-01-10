Heavy rains pelt Upstate, over 600 power outages reported

Heavy rains and winds around Laurens County caused flooding and power outages early Tuesday.

The storm caused flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service all across the Upstate that lasted until 5 p.m.

According to Laurens Electric Cooperative, around 300 customers in Laurens County reported power outages – the largest number by far among the seven counties served by LEC.

Those outages spanned from the Union County line to the east and in the Joanna, Kinards and Cross Hill areas to the south.

Duke Power also reported over 300 outages in its Laurens County service areas, including Gray Court, Hickory Tavern, Mountville, Laurens and Cross Hill areas.

The Laurens Commission of Public Works fared better even with only sporadic outages reported.

“They’re very isolated – nothing major though,” said Laurens CPW General Manager John Young.

City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities reported similar sporadic outages in its coverage area.

While the heavy winds and rains did not wreak too much havoc on local utilities, residents did report flooding in some neighborhoods.

In downtown Laurens, Church Street flooded and the Little River bulged in and around City Park as the heavy rains came down.

One long-time Watts Mill resident called The Advertiser to say that flooding was severe near her Kelly Street resident, and that she had never seen water levels that high there before.

Though the rained stopped, high winds continued in the area overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, causing more issues.

Power outages caused Greenwood School District 51 in Ware Shoals to cancel classes Wednesday. Power in the area was expected to be restored around noon, but school officials announced the cancellation Wednesday morning, adding that a makeup date will be scheduled.

The weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies today (Wednesday) and Thursday with a 100% chance of thunderstorms in the area again on Friday.