Hartsville teen found in Laurens County, arrest made

An arrest was made this past week after a missing girl from Hartsville was located at a Laurens County residence.

The missing teen was located at the home in Laurens around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hartsville Police announced than an arrest was made in the case, but no other details were made available.

Aaliyah Haven McClain, 15, was reported missing last week after leaving Hartsville High School.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, other upstate police agencies, the FBI and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division assisted Hartsville Police in the search. LCSO deputies located her at the residence in the county.

According Hartsville police, one arrest has been made and additional arrests are expected. Hartsville investigators are investigating the incident as a potential human trafficking crime.

McClain is currently in custody of the Darlington County Department of Social Services.