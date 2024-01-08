Laurens, South Carolina

Kathryn Jeannette “Katje” Thompson Seymour passed away on January 8th, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 87 years old.

Katje was born in Asheville, North Carolina, February 25, 1936, to Gladys Florence Thompson and William Gary Thompson. She graduated from Lee Edwards High School and attended UNC-Asheville. She entered the workforce during high school working at a jewelry store and then an insurance company. She was married on May 1, 1960, to Robert Terrell “Bob” Seymour, also of Asheville, who passed away in 2016.

She encouraged her family to do great things and was a wonderful mother to her four children. She was an avid reader and passed that knowledge and love to her children. Bob and Katje started Print-A-Matic, a commercial printing company, in January 1980. She was a stay at home mother during her children’s formative years and then helped run the business until she passed away. She was a huge Braves fan.

She was predeceased by her husband and one son, Robert Terrell Seymour, Jr.

She is survived by a son, Michael Seymour (Kym) of Waterloo, South Carolina, and a daughter, Mary Beth Bower (Willie) of Tucker, Georgia; an “adopted” son, Mike Cartagena of Brooklyn, NY; one sister, Pamela Justice (John); a sister-in-law, Martha Marlowe of Sumter, SC; grandchildren, Michael Seymour, Jr., Tiffany Norton, Tim Norton (Anna), Alex Bower, Holly Bower, and Erica Bower; great grandchildren, Judah Norton, Anjara Norton, Hannah Seymour and Greyson Seymour, and Robert Seymour, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Deborah (Clint), Stephen (Gretchen), Philip (Louise), Jonathan (Angela), Jennifer, and Nathan; two work family members, Lonnie Hilley (Paula) and Katie Plake (Cam); many special customers; and her constant companion, her dog Mr. Darcy.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 13, 2024, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 12:30 until 1:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to The Joe Adair Center at 110 Scout Creek Court, Laurens, South Carolina 29360.

