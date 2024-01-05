Thomas resigns, ‘no acceptance of any financial compensation’

*** Look back for updates, and in the Wednesday, Jan. 10 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser

Laurens, South Carolina – Children in District 55 returned to school on Thursday Jan. 4, and by that evening the district was without its superintendent after the District 55 Laurens County School Board accepted the resignation of Ameca Thomas.

The 4 p.m. meeting was in the District office with and after an almost two and a half hour executive session, the acceptance of Thomas’ resignation was the only point of business.

“In our executive session this evening, the board discussed a proposal by Dr. Thomas which came to us through her attorney that she submit her resignation as Superintendent at this time,” Board Chair Cathy Little said. “The board also received legal advice from our attorneys concerning options under Dr. Thomas’s contract and other legal issues.”

Thomas’ resignation request was the only point of business addressed by the board.

“We have had discussions this evening with Dr. Thomas and through the attorneys and it is our understanding at this time that Dr. Thomas wishes to resign as superintendent effective tonight,” Little said.

She immediately asked for a motion, which was given by Chip Jenkins, seconded by Mike Hughes and no discussion followed.

Voting to accept the resignation was Little, and board members Hughes, Heather Elders, Tabitha Keitt and Jenkins. Board members Anthony Carpenter and Peggy Nance voted against the motion.

On Friday, Little explained that no financial compensation would follow.

“Dr. Thomas and her attorney presented a proposal regarding her resignation that was negotiated during executive session,” Little said. “The negotiations ended with the acceptance of her resignation only with no acceptance of any financial compensation.”

Thomas was not present in either at the beginning or at the end of the open session portion of the meeting.

While the District 55 Conference Room was mostly filled with supporters last week, it was not filled to capacity like occurred last winter when supporters understood she might be terminated. Several attendees prayed during the executive session and others vented their frustrations vocally. And some claimed racial bias against Thomas.

In a clarification of her vote, Nance said she voted not to accept the resignation because she felt the district has “lost a great opportunity,” Nance said.

“Some other district will now have that opportunity and I’m disappointed it will not be District 55.”

Thomas was hired by the board in late January 2020 after then-Superintendent Stephen Peters had announced in November, 2019 that he’d be leaving the post.

Thomas received several state level accommodations and high marks on district-level work reviews. Her most recent contract extension by the board was early last year, extending her contract into 2026.

Three board members resigned this past year, with one citing board discord as his reason for leaving his position.

Judith Brown, Staff Writer

Laurens County Advertiser

jlbrown@lcadvertiser.com