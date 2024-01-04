Nightclub shooting leads to arrest, suspect sought

Laurens Police are still investigating a shooting this past Friday night at a local nightclub.

According to reports, gunfire broke out outside the Topic Lounge in Laurens just before 11 p.m. Bullets damaged the building and a nearby vehicle, but no one was injured. Investigators discovered more than a dozen shell casings, the reports said.

Adrian Lee McCall, 21, of Enoree and a juvenile male were arrested later at another location. McCall was charged with aggravated breach of peace.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators also began searching for another suspect who had a firearm at the scene and continue to search for that suspect, who reportedly uses the name, “Alex.”

The shooting was the second at the Topic Lounge since November, which led to the arrests of two suspects, and the third since this past March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD Detective Adam Moore at 864-796-2772 or by email at amoore@cityoflaurenssc.com.