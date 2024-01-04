LPD makes arrest in South Harper shooting

The Laurens Police Department arrested one suspect following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a South Harper Street convenience store.

Marqevius Janell Brown, 33, of Laurens was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

According to the LPD, Brown shot at another person after a verbal altercation between the two, but the bullet accidentally hit an innocent bystander’s vehicle with them inside.

Officers also discovered a cache of guns, money and drugs at the suspect’s residence on Park Place in Laurens upon the execution of a search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed, the LPD said.