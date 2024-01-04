LCSO makes arrest after high-speed chase

A Laurens man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of Laurens County early Thursday morning.

Russell Lee Ivester Jr. was charged with grand larceny with enhancement, driving under suspension – 2nd offense, and failure to stop for blue lights – 2nd or subsequent offense.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy encountered a vehicle reported stolen from Clinton traveling in the area of Georgia Road and Shiloh Estates Road in Hickory Tavern.

The LCSO said in a release that the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Ivester, who was driving, refused to stop and began to travel at high rates of speed, disregarding stop signs and failing to maintain proper lanes with deputies in pursuit.

The vehicle was eventually disabled and the pursuit ended in the area of Dial Place.

“I want to commend the deputies for their swift actions this morning, resulting in a quick arrest,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “This thug has an extensive history of breaking the law and putting other citizens at risk. He’s where he belongs – in our detention center. Let’s hope the court system keeps him there.”