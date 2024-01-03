President’s, Dean’s and Awards Lists

SNHU Fall 2023 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/04/2024)– Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Leslieann Charles of Enoree (29335)

Nicholas McCranie of Fountain Inn (29644)

Jakhaya Sullivan of Fountain Inn (29644)

Brenda Vann of Gray Court (29645)

Bob Jones University Fall 2023 Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (12/15/2023)– The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester:

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Zachariah Davidson, a Senior Music major from Clinton, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Olivia Fuller, a Sophomore Health Sciences major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Andrew Kleman, a Sophomore Business Administration major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Trey Stanley, a Senior Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Brianna Young, a Freshman Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Bob Jones University Fall 2023 President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (12/15/2023)– The following students are among approximately 680 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester:

Marie Butler, a Junior English major from Fountain Inn

Anna Dunn, a Senior Nursing major from Fountain Inn

Zane Herzog, a Freshman Business Administration major from Fountain Inn

Shelby McDonald, a Freshman Culinary Arts major from Fountain Inn

Charisse McGonigal, a Freshman Engineering major from Fountain Inn

Lauren Richmond, a Junior Nursing major from Fountain Inn

Bella Sanders, a Junior History major from Fountain Inn

Liliana Taylor, a Senior Christian Ministries major from Fountain Inn

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

The Citadel’s spring 2023 Gold stars

CHARLESTON, SC (09/18/2023)– Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2023 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Cole England of Laurens, South Carolina awarded gold stars for The Citadel’s spring 2023 semester

Richard Rush of Laurens, South Carolina awarded gold stars for The Citadel’s spring 2023 semester

The Citadel’s spring 2023 dean’s list

CHARLESTON, SC (09/18/2023)– The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cole England of Laurens, South Carolina named to The Citadel’s spring 2023 dean’s list

Emily Lindler of Cross Hill, South Carolina named to The Citadel’s spring 2023 dean’s list

Richard Rush of Laurens, South Carolina named to The Citadel’s spring 2023 dean’s list

SNHU Summer 2023 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (09/06/2023)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Leslieann Charles of Enoree (29335)

Brenda Vann of Gray Court (29645)

Jakhaya Sullivan of Fountain Inn (29644)

Nicholas McCranie of Fountain Inn (29644)

Austin Davidson of Laurens (29360)

SNHU Summer 2023 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (09/05/2023)– Tyler Bennett of Laurens (29360) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2023 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Sherman College Spring 2023 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (07/27/2023)– Henry Tuttle of Fountain Inn, SC, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s Dean’s List for grades earned during the Spring 2023 academic quarter. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.

Anderson University Spring 2023 Dean’s List

ANDERSON, S.C. (July 19, 2023) – The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the spring semester, 2023. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. The University congratulates its students for their exemplary academic achievement.

Clinton – MariAustin Adair, Bella Gardner, Isabella Hucks, Kaitey Threatt, Beth Wiggins

Gray Court – Zane Beyerl, Jacob Cordeiro, Colin Gambrell

Joanna – Andrew Felker

Laurens – Hayley Brown, Lucas Henderson, Brooklyn Leopard, Elizabeth Madden, Travis Pemberton

Mountville – Justin Blackmon, Lucas Lyons

Ware Shoals – Jasmine Barmore, Hailey Franklin, Kinsley Mabrey, Brandy Rodriguez

Rochester Institute of Technology Spring 2023 Dean’s List

ROCHESTER, NY (06/27/2023)– Sarah Taylor of Fountain Inn (29644) was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Taylor is in the biomedical engineering program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

University of Alabama Spring 2023 Deans List

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/23/2023)– Kaley Bridgeman of Clinton, S.C., was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for spring semester 2023.

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during spring semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Presbyterian College Spring 2023 President’s List

CLINTON, SC (06/15/2023)– Presbyterian College is proud to recognize the supreme academic achievement of students who made the Spring 2023 President’s List.

The following local students earned their way to the list by achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the previous semester:

Kenedie Conaway of Clinton

Seth Cooper of Mountville

Abbiegail Hudson of Gray Court

Taryn Rolnik of Clinton

Rachel Vondergeest of Clinton

Presbyterian College Spring 2023 Dean’s List

CLINTON, SC (06/15/2023)– Presbyterian College is proud to recognize academic excellence by naming high achieving students to the Sprinf 2023 Dean’s List. This prestigious honor recognizes students who have achieved between a 3.3 and a 3.9-grade point average for a semester and is a testament to students’ dedication to academic excellence.

The following students were honored:

James Armstrong of Gray Court

Cameron Byrd of Gray Court

Brandon Campbell of Clinton

Jacob Campbell of Laurens

Sofia Carles of Clinton

Austin Caughman of Clinton

Nicholas Cook of Laurens

Ansley Crisp of Laurens

Matthew Duncan of Clinton

Jimmy Gary of Waterloo

Alexus Hashey of Laurens

Brianna Horgan of Gray Court

Mary Grace Johnson of Clinton

Shawn Konle of Waterloo

Ivy Massey of Fountain Inn

Ruta Patel of Laurens

Yukti Patel of Laurens

Willie Pontoon III of Laurens

Jennifer Whiteford of Clinton

Katrevis Williams of Fountain Inn

Siena College President’s List for Spring 2023 Semester

LOUDONVILLE, NY (06/13/2023)– Alexa Wilson was named to the Siena College President’s List for the Spring 2023 Semester. Wilson is from Clinton, S.C.

The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.

Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (06/13/2023)– Tyron Thomas of Clinton (29325) was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

PTC Spring Graduates Academic Excellence County Award Winner

At Piedmont Technical College’s recent spring commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as County Award Winners.

From Laurens County: James Alverson, associate in arts.

University of Mississippi Spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (06/09/2023)– The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:

Alivia Berryhill, of Waterloo, SC, majoring in Southern Studies.

Hannah Hardy, of Laurens, SC, majoring in Southern Studies.

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

SNHU Winter 2023 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (05/16/2023)– Selena Beheler of Clinton (29325) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU Winter 2023 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (05/16/2023)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Sylvia Krajewska of Fountain Inn (29644)

Nicholas McCranie of Fountain Inn (29644)

Jakhaya Sullivan of Fountain Inn (29644)

James Irby of Fountain Inn (29644)

Robin Miller of Fountain Inn (29644)

Brenda Vann of Gray Court (29645)

Bob Jones University Spring 2023 President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2023)– The following students are among over 650 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

• Marie Butler, a Sophomore English major from Fountain Inn

• Anna Dunn, a Junior Nursing major from Fountain Inn

• Aaron Frish, a Senior Music major from Clinton

• Jessalyn Padilla, a Sophomore Multimedia Journalism major from Laurens

• Bella Sanders, a Sophomore History major from Fountain Inn

• Trey Stanley, a Junior Nursing major from Fountain Inn

• Catelyn Vernon, a Senior Nursing major from Enoree

Bob Jones University Spring 2023 Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2023)– The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

• Zachariah Davidson, a Senior Music major from Clinton

• Olivia Fuller, a Sophomore Health Sciences major from Fountain Inn

• Andrew Kleman, a Freshman Business Administration major from Fountain Inn

• Lauren Richmond, a Sophomore Nursing major from Fountain Inn

Gonzalez wins A.G. Carter Literary Award

SPARTANBURG, SC (04/27/2023)– Rosio Gonzalez, of Enoree, SC, is the 2023 winner of the A.G. Carter Literary Award at Spartanburg Methodist College.

This award is given annually in memory of the late Dean A. G. Carter, Professor of English Literature, and is presented to the student who displays qualities of excellence in composition and literature. The English professors, in consultation with one another, choose the recipient.

Darby, Cathcart initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (04/24/2023)– Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Adaija Darby of Clinton (29325) – University of South Carolina – Columbia

Margaret Cathcart of Laurens (29360) – University of South Carolina – Columbia

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.

Hardy Receives Highest UM Academic Award, Taylor Medal

UNIVERSITY, MS (04/21/2023)– Hannah Hardy, of Laurens, SC, majoring in Southern Studies and Linguistics, was among the more than 70 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2023 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award.

The honorees were recognized for their achievements on Thursday, April 13, with a dinner at The Inn at Ole Miss and a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1% of the student body each year.

Wagler Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA (04/04/2023)– Caroline Wagler of Cross Hill, South Carolina, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wagler was initiated at Clemson University.

Wagler is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Long inducted into national English honor society

SPARTANBURG, SC (04/04/2023)– Spartanburg Methodist College student Jeffrey Long, of Kinards, SC, was recently inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta, a national English honor society.

Students receiving this honor achieved an overall grade point average of 3.3 or higher with a minimum of one course in English or literature.

Raber Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (01/13/2023)– Sydney Raber, a native of Clinton, was recently initiated into the Brevard College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

SNHU Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/13/2023)– Charlene Newman of Fountain Inn (29644) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU Announces Fall 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/13/2023)– Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Austin Davidson of Laurens (29360)

James Irby of Fountain Inn (29644)

Bob Jones University fall 2022 President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (01/03/2023)– The following students are among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Marie Butler, a Sophomore English Education major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Erika McGonigal, a Sophomore Theatre major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Jessalyn Padilla, a Freshman Multimedia Journalism major from Laurens, was named to the President’s List.

Bella Sanders, a Sophomore History major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Catelyn Vernon, a Senior Nursing major from Enoree, was named to the President’s List.

Bob Jones University fall 2022 Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (01/03/2023)– The following students are among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Zachariah Davidson, a Junior Music major from Clinton, was named to the Dean’s List.

Anna Dunn, a Junior Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Olivia Fuller, a Freshman Health Sciences major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Andrew Kleman, a Freshman Business Administration major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Lauren Richmond, a Sophomore Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Trey Stanley, a Junior Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Parker Ziemer, a Junior Humanities major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

The Citadel spring 2022 Dean’s List

CHARLESTON, SC (12/06/2022)– Cole England of Laurens is among the more than 900 The Citadel cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.

SNHU Summer 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (09/07/2022)– Alexandra Wardlaw of Clinton (29325) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU Summer 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (09/07/2022) — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jessie Schaefer of Enoree (29335)

Carrie Martin of Laurens (29360)

Ashley McLain of Fountain Inn (29644)

Samford University Spring 2022 Semester Dean’s List

BIRMINGHAM, AL (06/09/2022)– Samford University recognizes 1,720 students named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

The following local students have been named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester:

Casey Partee of Laurens, SC

Natalie Talbert of Fountain Inn, SC

Lander University Spring 2022 Dean’s List

GREENWOOD, S.C.—Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the Dean’s List for the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 over the course of the semester. Local students are listed by their hometowns below:

Chappells: Khristina Bayless

Clinton: Gracie Boyd, Madison Collins, Cortney Hightower and Keri Lawson

Enoree: James Davis, Logan Melton and Holly Stone

Fountain Inn: Taelyn Calwile, Abigail Ladd, Shelby Machado and Perri Oliver

Gray Court: Mancel Brewington, Kacey Weathers and Grace Whitmire

Joanna: James Riddle

Laurens: Kenaja Burnside, Anna Harris, McKenzie Parris, Nancy Reynoso, Jaqueline Rhodes and Sheresa Sullivan

Ware Shoals: Erin Allen, Abby Bell, Colby Burdette, Kayla Winters and Brianna Shumate

Waterloo: Kyndal Jordan, Crystalyn Lyerly, Margaret Maggard and Tori Smith

Whitmire: Catherine Baker

Belmont University Spring 2022 Dean’s List

NASHVILLE, TN (05/20/2022)– Kila Johnson of Fountain Inn (29644) qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 45 percent of Belmont’s 6,792 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Lander University Top College of Arts and Humanities Students

GREENWOOD, S.C. __ More than two dozen Lander University students were recently honored for their academic accomplishments in the College of Arts and Humanities. Departments recognized their students through individual, departmental awards ceremonies during the final weeks of the semester. Local award winners are listed below by department.

Art+Design

Ceramics Award – Ashley Garcia, of Fountain Inn

English & Foreign Languages

Margaret M. Bryant Award – Catherine Baker, of Whitmire

Lander University College of Science and Mathematics Student Achievements

GREENWOOD, S.C. __ Lander University’s College of Science and Mathematics honored its students’ achievements during its awards ceremony on April 21 at Dingle Ampitheatre. “The idea of today’s program is to acknowledge and show our pride for their accomplishments in their respective disciplines,” said Dr. Christopher Duncan, professor of mathematics and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computing.

Several Lander University students were recognized for their presentations at the University of South Carolina Upstate’s annual Research Symposium, which hosted nearly 100 students. Students from various institutions gathered to share their research with other students, guests and even company representatives. While the students were recognized at the symposium, the Bearcat winners were also recognized during Lander’s College of Science and Mathematics awards ceremony.

Among those recognized was Dmitris Singleton of Laurens – Best Poster Presentation for Mental Health Sciences.

Winters Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (05/16/2022)– Audrey Winters, a native of Laurens, was recently initiated into the University of South Carolina – Aiken Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Spartanburg Methodist College Spring 2022 President’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/16/2022)– Kris Neely, Interim Provost, is pleased to announce the students included on the Spartanburg Methodist College President’s List for grades earned during the spring 2022 academic semester. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Rosio Gonzalez of Enoree, SC

Sergalina H. Quijano of Enoree, SC

Spartanburg Methodist College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/16/2022)– Kris Neely, Interim Provost, is pleased to announce the students included on the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean’s List for grades earned during the spring 2022 academic semester. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Leela Kalinda Bhandari of Enoree, SC

Laila Talia Cheeks of Laurens, SC

Jeffrey Samuel Long of Kinards, SC

Isaac Andrew Moore of Enoree, SC

Cassidy Morgan Plaia of Gray Court, SC

Ximena Ramirez of Enoree, SC

Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (05/17/2022)– Stephanie Day of Fountain Inn (29644) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (05/17/2022)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Ashley McLain of Fountain Inn (29644)

Beverly Benoit of Laurens (29360)

Jessie Schaefer of Enoree (29335)

Tryna Davidson of Laurens (29360)

Joseph Benoit of Laurens (29360)

Bob Jones University Spring 2022 Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2022)– The following students are among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Zachariah Davidson, a Junior Music major from Clinton, was named to the Dean’s List.

Erika McGonigal, a Freshman Theatre major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Jessalyn Padilla, a Freshman Visual Studies major from Laurens, was named to the Dean’s List.

Sarah Rodekohr, a Senior Engineering major from Clinton, was named to the Dean’s List.

Parker Ziemer, a Junior Humanities major from Fountain Inn, was named to the Dean’s List.

Sheldon Kazmarski Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA (04/26/2022)– Sheldon Kazmarski of Waterloo, South Carolina, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kazmarski was initiated at The Citadel.

Kazmarski is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Omicron Delta Kappa Celebrates New Members

LEXINGTON, VA (04/12/2022)– Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 578 new initiates from 25 universities during March 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Taryn Rolnik-Tomaszewski of Clinton (29325) – Presbyterian College

Justin Nobles of Cross Hill (29332) – Presbyterian College

Carleigh Owens of Gray Court (29645) – Presbyterian College

Ruta Patel of Laurens (29360) – Presbyterian College

Charlotte Capers Snoad Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (03/15/2022)– Charlotte Capers Snoad, a native of Gray Court, was recently initiated into the Agnes Scott College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

University of Mississippi Fall 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (02/17/2022)– Emily Reynolds, of Laurens, SC, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.

Reynolds was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

University of Mississippi Fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (02/17/2022)– Hannah Hardy, of Laurens, SC, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.

Hardy was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

PTC Academic Honor Students Recognized for 2021 Fall Semester

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2021 fall semester have earned inclusion on the President’s List, Dean’s List and Merit List. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.

To be named to the President’s’s List, students must be attending full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00.

PRESIDENT’S LIST students include:

Laurens County – Stephanie L. Anderson, Virginia M. Gillispie, Trashunah L. Godfrey, Walter L. Goodwin and Wesley C. McWatters, all of Clinton; John W. Goforth and Tiara I. Speaks, both of Cross Hill; Kayla R. Kellett and Robert Peterson, both of Gray Court; Brianna Clark of Honea Path; Johnathan S. Baker of Joanna; Marcelina Barcenas, Emma M. Hill, Austin W. McNuer Jr., John W. Porter, John W. Roland and Joshua Wilson F. Waterman, all of Laurens; Tystasia A. Ruff of Mountville; Madison Davis, Megan D. Sloan and Tamera A. Thompson, all of Waterloo.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full time and earn a term GPA of 3.75 or higher.

DEAN’S LIST students include:

Laurens County – Jared A. Alvarado and Elizabeth Snead, both of Clinton; Emily M. Barrouk, Augustine J. Brown, Carrie A. Culbertson, Elizabeth Huffman, Mykayla Neely, Colton M. Post, Juliet Rivera-Cedillo, Liliana G. Weathers and Weston G. Wilson, all of Laurens; Seth R. Alexander of Ware Shoals; and Lacy J. Arnold of Waterloo.

The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

MERIT LIST students include:

Laurens County – Angela Cummings, Carl Johnson, Thomas Keadle, Somekia Key-Williams, Alex Laws, Kathryn Lee, Justin Moton, Marcus Shelton, Janet Speaks, Judith Szymanski, Albertina Thompson, Alyssa Traynham and Rachel Venable, all of Clinton; Melody Finley, William Thompson and Ashley Turner, all of Gray Court; Calem Burns of Kinards; Savanna Avila, Sekema Blakeley, Jonathan Callahan, James Coats, Denaja Franklin, Blair Griffin, Lucy Homes, Johnathon Mann, James McNuer, Jaimie Neely, Ian Pierce, Brandt Samuels, Abigail Whitten and Ashton Wilson, all of Laurens; Brandie Bishop of Mountville; Dalton Haynes and Bryan Lopez Perez, both of Ware Shoals; Emily Abercrombie, Liberty Adams, Sarah Bailey, Summer Butler, Karen Fowler, Jaselyn Jennings, Latitia Jones, Sharnice Rice, Bridget Richitelli and Mark Seay III, all of Waterloo.

College of Charleston Fall 2021 President’s List

CHARLESTON, SC (02/18/2022)– Kaitlyn Prince, of Laurens. SC, (29360) was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2021 President’s List. Prince is majoring in History and Secondary Education Cognate.

To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Sewanee Dean’s List for Fall 2021

SEWANEE, Tenn. (Grassroots Newswire) Feb. 22, 2022 – Benjamin Wilcox of Gray Court, South Carolina, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Benjamin Wilcox is the son of June T. Armor of Gray Court (29645).

USCB Chancellor’s List for Fall 2021



BLUFFTON, SC (02/03/2022)– University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) is proud to announce that Charles Thompson of Mountville has been named a Fall 2021 Chancellor’s List honoree. The exemplary academic performance of our Chancellor’s List students is highly commendable. We recognize that higher education presents the unique challenge of balancing academic and personal goals, especially during these tough times. We are proud of those who strive for greatness, surmount all obstacles, and thrive in their academic careers.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.

Lander University President’s List for Fall 2021

Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Students are listed by their hometowns below.

Clinton – Elizabeth Childress, Keri Lawson, and Grayson Peoples

Fountain Inn – Ashley Garcia, Kaula Gunter, Abigail Ladd, Shelby Machado, Audrey Poltorak, and Anna Slade.

Gray Court – Mancel Brewington, Alicia Campbell, and Grace Whitmire

Joanna – Christian Riddle and Paige South

Kinards – Dustin Phillips

Laurens – Laura Harlan, Anna Murphy, Taylor Powell, and Nancy Reynoso

Mountville – Elizabeth Moody and Jonathan Walker

Ware Shoals – Amber Hedden and Darian Ray

Waterloo – McKinsey Hammock, Crystalyn Lyerly, and Tori Smith.

Lander University Dean’s List for Fall 2021

GREENWOOD, S.C.— Lander University has announced the names of 630 outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University are listed by city below.

Clinton – Marissa Baker; Gracie Boyd; Madison Collins; Jalesa Dillard; Kellie Egeland; Cortney Lowman; Andrew Randall; Kelsey Richards; Lucas Sparkman; and Christen Tollison.

Enoree – Logan Melton

Fountain Inn – Sarah Good; and Perri Oliver.

Joanna – James Riddle

Laurens – Kaitlin Burgess; Kenaja Burnside; Bryce McKee; McKenzie Parris; and Ashley Walker.

Lander University Freshman Honor Roll for Fall 2021

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Lander University has announced the names of undergraduate students who have been named to the Freshman Honor Roll for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes students who have earned less than 30 credit hours and have achieved a GPA of 3.00-3.49 during their first year of study at the University. Students receiving this honor are listed by city below.

Clinton – Olandria Payne

Fountain Inn – Taelyn Calwile; Tycen Calwile; and Sheena Moore.

Ware Shoals – Tara Webb

Wofford College Fall 2021 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (02/01/2022)– Dr. Timothy Schmitz, interim provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the fall 2021 semester.

Joanna Nicole Burgess is from Clinton

Jenna Lynne Finchum is from Fountain Inn

Evan Patterson Gossett is from Enoree

Ryan David Methot is from Fountain Inn

Samantha Faris Omar is from Fountain Inn

Sammy Hilmi Omar is from Fountain Inn

Madeline Grace Runyans is from Laurens

Emily Marie Schwendemann is from Fountain Inn

Kathleen Rose Willingham is from Fountain Inn

Haley Marie Wood is from Gray Court

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wheaton College (Ill.) Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

WHEATON, IL (02/02/2022)– Wheaton College student Crystelle VanWingerden of Fountain Inn was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

SNHU Fall 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/12/2022)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Ashley McLain of Fountain Inn (29644)

George Boulden of Fountain Inn (29644)

Beverly Benoit of Laurens (29360)

Alexa Baker of Fountain Inn (29644)

Tryna Davidson of Laurens (29360)

Morgan Creasy of Laurens (29360)

SNHU Fall 2021 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/12/2022)– Jessie Schaefer of Enoree (29335) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

CCU Dean’s List

CONWAY, SC (01/10/2022)– Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Students recognized include:

Zahria Jones, a Exercise and Sport Science major of Fountain Inn, SC (29644)

William Sloop, a Communication major of Clinton, SC (29325)

Braylen Williams, a Management major of Laurens, SC (29360)

Bob Jones University Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (01/10/2022)– The following students are among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Zachariah Davidson, a Sophomore Music major from Clinton, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Joseph McCall, a Freshman Engineering major from Enoree, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Erika McGonigal, a Freshman Theatre major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics major from Clinton, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Trey Stanley, a Sophomore Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Bob Jones University President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (01/05/2022)– The following students are among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Anna Dunn, a Sophomore Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Lauren Richmond, a Freshman Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Catelyn Wilson, a Junior Nursing major from Laurens, was named to the President’s List.