Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Kaden Thomas-Lee Moses, age 14, of Edgewood Drive, passed away, Saturday, December 30, 2023 at his home.

Born January 26, 2009 in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of Jordan Thomas Moses and Erika Nicole Presley Moses. Kaden was a freshman at Clinton High School, where he enjoyed playing baseball and football for the Red Devils, and was also a member of the F.F.A. In addition to sports, Kaden loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, cooking, and spending quality time with his family. He had the purest, kindest heart full of love. Kaden was a cherished son, brother, devoted friend, and passionate athlete. He attended the Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are his four siblings, Kiely Moses, Kaylen Moses, Kason O’Neal, and Keightley Moses; his grandparents, Ricky Moses of Franklin, NC., Patricia Moses of Spartanburg, John Presley (Heather) of Moultrie, GA., and Alexis Bell of Tampa, FL.; his aunts, Carly Moses, Cheyanna Bell, Emily Presley, Meghan Presley, and Bailey Wyckoff; and his girlfriend, Madysen Smith.

Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Friday, January 5th from the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club, PO Box 1131, Clinton, SC 29325; or Clinton High School FFA Chapter, PO Box 1131, Clinton, SC 29325.

