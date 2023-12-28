Laurens, South Carolina

SFC James William Bolt, US Army, Retired, age 95, previously of 115 Kingston Drive, Laurens, and husband of the late Christine Edwards Bolt, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Jesse Clarence and Katherine Weathers Bolt. James earned a degree from the University of South Carolina and was a US Army Veteran of Korea and Vietnam, having served his country for over 22 years. During his service, he was also an instructor at West Point Military Academy. He was a member of Rock Bridge Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are two sisters, Velma B. Faulkner (Bobby) and Julia B. Pace; special nephew, Tim Faulkner (Kecia); three special nieces, Amy McGee, Katherine P. Sanders (Mark), and Amy Edwards Gifford; great nephew, John W. Sanders (Madison) and great niece, Beth Rojas (David).

He was predeceased by three brothers, Beaufort C. Bolt, Jack A. Bolt, and Julius D. Bolt; two sisters, Patricia Ann B. Nelson and Jane Ellen Bolt.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Mark A. Sanders.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory