Dateline – Enoree, South Carolina

Arleen Viva Clark Powers, age 89, entered into her Heavenly home on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

She was born August 27, 1934 in Stamford, NY and was the daughter of the late William James Clark and the late Mabel Hoteling Clark.

Mrs. Powers is survived by her husband of 70 years, Raymond H. (Herb) Powers; her daughters, Candy Hanna (Niles) of Enoree and Sharon Havird (Eddie) of Batesburg; her son, Mitchell Powers (Dale) of Enoree; her 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael Raymond Powers; her daughter, Linda Powers Bryson; grandson, Jimmy Bryson; granddaughter, Megan Bryson; her son-in-law, Earl Bryson; and her brother, Harold Cornell.

Mrs. Powers has been declining in health for the past year, she had lived and briefly enjoyed Langston Square, Assisting Living in Clinton and was also beautifully cared for by the Pruitt Health Hospice of Greenville.

The family would like to thank their loving and amazing caretakers and granddaughters, Sherry Bryson, Mandy Lane, Brittany Lane, and Andrea Lane.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, December 29, 2023 at 11 AM at the Owings Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Saunders and Rev. Ken Crisp to officiate. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Owings Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 615, Gray Court, SC 29645 or Pruitt Health Hospice, 301 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Powers Family with services.