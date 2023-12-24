Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

George Lewis Compton, Sr., age 89, of Laurens, and husband of Lovelace Cleveland Compton, passed away on December 24, 2023.

Born in Clinton on April 27, 1934, George was the son of the late Samuel E. Compton, Sr. and Corrie Cunningham Compton. A retired home builder of 40 years, he was a lifelong member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church where he served as a former deacon. George was a U.S. Army Veteran, and he especially loved farming.

He is survived by his son, Lewis Compton (Angela) of Laurens, and a grandson George Lewis Compton III (fiancée, Macy Calvasina).

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers, Samuel E. Compton, Jr. and Carol D. Compton, Sr.

A private burial will be held at Rocky Springs Church Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 28 at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church 1063 Rocky Springs Church Rd., Laurens, S.C. 29360

Condolences may be expressed the family by visiting our website www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Compton family with arrangements.