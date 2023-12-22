Waterloo, South Carolina

Thomas Owen Crotts, 65, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

Owen was born in Winston Salem, NC in 1958, but lived most of his life in Laurens County, South Carolina. Owen was a builder, welder, mechanic and musician. He had a life-long love of motorcycles and blues music and was the devoted husband of Brenda Burdette Crotts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Spence Crotts and Jane Cook Corn; grandparents Tom and Flossie Cook, and Luther and Gertrude Crotts. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter Kelly Todd (Bryan); stepdaughter Kristi Thomas (Jeff); siblings Suellen Holmes (Joey); David Crotts (Kathy); Neal Crotts (Jeanie); Elizabeth Anne Crotts; Jamie Crotts (Lucy); grandchildren Chandler Todd, Ashlyn Todd, Grayson Todd, and Blake Meeks; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Owen loved adventure, and in addition to his love of motorcycles, he was also an avid boater and sailor. He and Brenda travelled extensively and made friends wherever they went. He is consistently referred to as larger-than-life, one-of-a-kind, and a loyal friend. He appreciated the loyalty and companionship of his many friends across the country.

Pets were always an important part of Owen’s life, especially his dog, Darla, who provided much comfort to him during his last days and was by his side to the end.

A visitation for friends and the family will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory in Laurens, SC on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 6 pm until 8 pm.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory