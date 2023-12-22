Murder charges filed in death of pregnant woman

A man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant fiancé in late November has now been charged with murder.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office upgraded charges against Camrin Jay Smith, who now faces two counts of murder. Smith was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Marlene “Grace” Ables, 24, and her unborn daughter, who was to be named Skarlett.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 25 at a residence on the 4000 block of Highway 14 near the Barksdale community.

According to family members, Ables was around seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Investigators initially said that Smith claimed that the shooting was accidental, but on Thursday he was officially charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was also denied bond on the murder charges.

Smith remains in the Laurens County Detention Center.