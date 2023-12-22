Laurens, South Carolina

David Robert “Bob” Sumerel, age 79, of Laurens, and husband of the late Carole Burns Sumerel, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Clinton.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Robert and Ruth Gregory Sumerel. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and Lakeside Country Club where he was affectionately known as “Wilma”. He attended Clemson University and was always a friend to everyone.

Surviving are his brother, Dr. W.M. “Bruce” Sumerel of Laurens; and his close friend and former caretaker, Elaine Harris of Laurens.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Rev. Adair Rogers.

The visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory