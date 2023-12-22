McGowan flips commitment from Gamecocks to BC

Jayden McGowan has traded Five Points for Chestnut Hill.

Nine days after announcing that he had committed to South Carolina, the former Laurens District High School standout and Vanderbilt transfer said Friday via social media that he is headed instead to Boston College.

McGowan has given no reason for his change of heart, but said in a text to South Carolina SportsTalk radio, alluded to issues other than NIL (Name/Image/Likeness) money offered by BC.

“I’m not sure how to go about this situation now that people are lying and saying I asked sc for more money after I committed and also that tried to use the BC offer as leverage,” the text read. “I’ve never done that and you can ask coach Stepp. I never told them how much BC offered to begin with because the money is not that important. What’s important is to be somewhere that I will get to show off my abilities and ultimately get me drafted to the NFL. Idk where these false reports are coming from, but I just wanted to clear the air and state that the NIL situation is completely false. Still not completely positive but my hesitancy is due to things other than money because I told SC and BC that my next move isn’t to be paper chasing because I was offered more money somewhere else and I’m not entertaining that school. And if I was so worried about money instead of football, I could’ve simply stayed at Vandy”

McGowan entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Vanderbilt.

Efforts by The Advertiser to contact McGowan earlier this week were unsuccessful.

The Gamecocks were attempting to fortify their youthful receiving corps and had added versatile Coastal Carolina receiver Jared Brown, who is transferring from the Chanticleers after two seasons.

Working primarily as a slot receiver and kick returner, McGowan had 80 catches for 836 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter at Vanderbilt. He also totaled 845 return yards, which included a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Vandy’s 2023 season opener at Hawaii.

When McGowan finished his high school career, he was the fastest athlete in South Carolina and a state track champion with a 10.06-second time in the 100 meters and 21.6 seconds in the 200 meters.

McGowan, 5-8, 185, chose the Commodores over a handful of other Division I programs, including Army, Harvard and Richmond, but Vanderbilt was his only firm Power 5 offer when he signed in December of 2021.

BC went 6-6 this past season, and the Eagles were 3-5 in the ACC. They are set to face SMU Thursday in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, which is played at Boston’s Fenway Park.