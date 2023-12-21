Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Terry Ralph Campbell, age 74, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville. Born January 29, 1949 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Lucille Josephine and Ralph Pickens Campbell.

Terry proudly served in the United States Army for many years. Assigned to the Armor Branch, he rose to the rank of Tank Commander, and achieved multiple awards. After his military service, he moved back to Clinton where he worked at the Clinton Mills Plant until its closure. Terry then owned and operated a computer store, PC Performance, until retirement.

Terry loved to make people laugh, joking with anybody around him as he never met a stranger. He had a huge heart and a soft spot for animals. Terry loved classic rock, playing guitar, muscle cars, and good food.

Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Charlene Campbell, of Clinton; and is survived by his daughters Lesa Campbell of Greenville and Niki Kuras (husband, Bill) of Lyman; and his three grandchildren Brittany Campbell, Selena Kuras, and Jodie Kuras.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton, SC at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 30, 2023, with Pastor Steven Hill officiating.

For more details, please refer to the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton website at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Campbell family with services.