Laurens Lights Riverwalk through holidays, Saturday carriage rides and films

With twinkling scenes of ice skaters, Christmas trees in many colors, a Nativity scene and even jumping fish, Laurens Lights has been a staple of the city’s holiday decor since the Laurens Commission of Public Works began putting up the displays about 20 years ago.

With Christmas coming Monday, there’s still time to enjoy a Yuletide walk on the paved walking trail along Little River, which provides the best views of the lights reflecting off the water.

Meanwhile, this Saturday offers last minute holiday shopping at local retailers, with carriage rides in downtown Laurens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Blue Axel Carriage Rides. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Later in the day at the Capitol Theatre, the City of Laurens is showing “Polar Express” at 4 p.m. and “Scrooged” at 7:30 p.m. Both films are free; however, and canned goods for the First United Methodist Food Pantry are a suggested donation for moviegoers.

The Laurens Lights display will remain up through the end of the year, according to CPW General Manager John Young.

“Every year we have to replace about half the lights on each one of the displays, and so the crews started early this year to get them ready,” Young said. “They also consolidated all of them between the two bridges, so it makes for a brighter show.”

The Laurens Lights are best viewed by strolling along the paved Little River Walkway between the bridges on East Main Street at the Little River Children’s Park, and near the Amphitheater at Gordon Street. Parking is available at each of those locations.

“The good thing is we haven’t experienced very much vandalism this year like we’ve had in the past,” Young said. “We often have small incidents of damage by vandals but two years ago displays were destroyed almost on a nightly basis. Getting them ready for the season is very time consuming, so it’s nice to have had a break from that this year.”

The River Walk is family friendly and unless heavy rains have made the water level very high, there is a safe distance between the walkway and the river. Children, however, should always be accompanied by an adult.