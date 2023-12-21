Laurens, South Carolina

Jean Taylor Williams, age 93, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, Jean was the daughter of the late John Arthur and Madge Medlock Taylor. She was a graduate of Laurens High School and received a two-year Business degree from Winthrop College. She worked at Palmetto Bank prior to moving to Columbia, where she worked for several agencies. Jean returned to beloved Laurens in 1986 and worked for the S.C. Department of Social Services until her retirement.

She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Laurens and served the church in many capacities over the years. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary #3354 and Life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her services by providing transportation to doctors appointments, drug stores, to those in need and volunteered at the Hospice Thrift Store in Laurens.

She is survived by her children: Dawn Williams Burks of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kay Floyd Price (Allen) of Gilbert, S.C. and Charles Anthony Williams (Jennifer) of Waynesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Ryan Floyd (Taylor), Drew Floyd, LeAnn Casey (Sam), Ian Williams (Jessica), Adam Rickard (Ashely), and Jeffrey Burks; an adopted grandson, Robert Cohn (Rachel); great grandchildren, Kendall Floyd Jones (Zach), Alyssa Floyd, Aiden Floyd, Maggie Plemmons, Natalie Plemmons, Wylder Floyd, Bennett Rickard, Sadie Cohn, and Stella Cohn; great-great grandchild, Banks Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Sandra Williams Rickard (Jeff) of Lexington; her brothers, Boyce Arthur Taylor, William Wesley Taylor, Fred Eugene Taylor, and John Franklin Taylor; her sisters, Louise Taylor Martin, Betty Taylor Philpott, and Helen Kay Demario; and a great grandchild, Bryn MacKenzie Floyd.

The family would like to express their thanks to the volunteer drivers at FUMC for transportation to church on Sunday and to all the personnel at Martha Franks for their devoted care. The family is also grateful for the loving care and support of their mother by her many friends, but especially Diane Allen, Teresa Crabtree, and Penny Pabst.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Alice MacKeil and Rev. Gray Stallworth.

A private burial will be held at Laurens City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 203, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

