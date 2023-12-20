Half-staff Notice – Sergeant Ricky Lydell Green, Jr.

The Governor has ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, December 21, 2023, in tribute to Sergeant Ricky Lydell Green, Jr. of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and in honor of his selfless service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Governor requests that all flags over the buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.