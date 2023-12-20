Dateline – Greenwood, South Carolina

Betty Lou Thompson Wade, 81, former resident of Garner Heights, widow of Jimmy A. Wade, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born August 4, 1942, in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late William and Estelle Stone Thompson. She was a 1960 graduate of Hickory Tavern High School and a graduate of South Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. Betty was a registered nurse at Self Regional Healthcare for many years and was employed by Greenwood County Health Department. She retired from the State of South Carolina Community Long Term Care.

She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was previously a member of Harris United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a son, Chris (Gracie) Wade of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Kristin Wade of Greenwood; a grandson, Logan Ginn of Waterloo; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Cooke of Greenwood; a sister, Doris Thompson Bolt of Laurens.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Charles Haskell Thompson, Wilton Earl Thompson, and James Erskine Thompson.

A memorial service will be held 2 PM Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral home & Cremation Services are assisting the Wade family with arrangements.