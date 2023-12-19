SCHSL realignment: Clinton headed to 2A, Raiders stay in 4A
In the South Carolina High School League’s plan for 2024-26 realignment, Clinton will move to Class 2A for the next two academic years while Laurens District High School will remain in a revamped Class 4A.
Clinton has competed in Class 3A for at least the past two decades.
Thornwell Charter School, which began varsity competition in most sports for the first time this year, will remain in Class 1A
Schools have been assigned classifications based on their enrollment, but also includes a multiplier of three for students from outside an individual school’s attendance zone. The multiplier was put in place in an effort by the SCHSL to restore competitive balance among private and charter schools with large attendance numbers from outside their own zones.
Several Upstate schools were reclassified, including Christ Church Episcopal going from Class 1A to 4A.
St. Joseph’s and Southside Christian are to move from 1A to 3A, and Landrum will move from 2A to 3A.
Daniel, Seneca, Fountain Inn, Southside, Wren, Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest, and Emerald all move from 3A and will join LDHS in Class 4A.
Easley, Greenville, Greenwood, Eastside, Riverside, and Wade Hampton all move from 4A to 5A. Riverside, Eastside and Wade Hampton were part of Region 2-4A for the past two years along with LDHS and Greer, which also remains in Class 4A.
Gray Collegiate, a Columbia charter school at the center of competitive balance arguments made by Class 2A coaches in the Midlands, will also move up to Class 4A from 2A.
“Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process,” said SCHSL Executive Director Jerome Singleton. “The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”
Here are the 2024-26 reclassifications:
Class 1A
Latta
St. John’s
Carvers Bay Early College
Dixie
Hannah Pamplico
Lewisville
Johnsonville
C.A. Johnson
Green Sea Floyds
Lee Central
Lake View
Calhoun County
Riverwalk Academy
Ridgeland
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
McBee
Hardeeville
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Baptist Hill
Allendale-Fairfax
Lamar
Great Falls
Ware Shoals
Wagener-Salley
Lowcountry Leadership Charter
Thornwell Charter
Williston-Elko
Military Magnet Academy
Bethune-Bowman
McCormick
Royal Live Oaks Academy
Whitmire
Governor’s School for Science and Math
Branchville
Cross
Scott’s Branch
Hemingway
Denmark-Olar
Polaris Tech Charter
Blackville-Hilda
North
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Calhoun Falls
Midlands STEM Institute
S.C. School for the Deaf & Blind
Class 2A
Lake City
Strom Thurmond
Chesnee
Clinton
Manning
Chester
Columbia
Philip Simmons
Saluda
Liberty
Timberland
Academic Magnet
Pelion
Blacksburg
Woodland
Lake Marion
Cheraw
Andrew Jackson
Kingstree
Edisto
Central
Eau Claire
North Central
Hampton County
Andrews
Mullins
Buford
Fairfield Central
Marion
Batesburg-Leesville
Barnwell
Ninety Six
Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Burke
Chesterfield
Palmetto Scholars Academy
Whale Branch Early College
East Clarendon
Abbeville
Class 3A
American Leadership Academy
Georgetown
Chapman
Palmetto
Walhalla
Hanahan
Marlboro County
North Charleston
Powdersville
Keenan
Union County
Belton-Honea Path
Carolina Academy
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Brashier Middle College Charter
Aynor
Oceanside Collegiate Academy
High Point Academy
Swansea
Loris
Landrum
GREEN Upstate
Waccamaw
Battery Creek
Mountain View Prep Charter
Pendleton
Broome
Horse Creek Academy
St. Joseph’s Catholic
Crescent
Woodruff
Bridges Prep
Silver Bluff
West-Oak
Dillon
Southside Christian
Newberry
Charleston Charter Math & Science
Class 4A
North Augusta
May River
Richland Northeast
Westside
South Florence
Midland Valley
Gray Collegiate
South Pointe
Travelers Rest
Bluffton
Dreher
Laurens District 55 High
South Aiken
Airport
Fountain Inn
Greer
Aiken
York
A.C. Flora
Fox Creek
Wilson
Beaufort
Berea
Colleton County
Pickens
Greenville Tech Charter
Lancaster
Brookland-Cayce
Lower Richland
Bishop England
Greer Middle College
Daniel
Hilton Head
Hartsville
Wren
Southside
Blue Ridge
Gilbert
York Prep
Emerald
Camden
Seneca
Darlington
Christ Church Episcopal
Crestwood
Lakewood
Class 5A
Dorman
Carolina FOrest
Summerville
Byrnes
Spring Valley
Stratford
Ashley Ridge
Boiling Springs
Lexington
Clover
West Ashley
Wando
Sumter
Cane Bay
Mauldin
James Island Charter
Ridge View
Blythewood
J.L. Mann
Spartanburg
River Bluff
Fort Dorchester
R.B. Stall
Rock Hill
Wade Hampton
Dutch Fork
Socastee
Hillcrest
Woodmont
Goose Creek
Conway
Westwood
White Knoll
Greenville
Berkeley
Chapin
Eastside
Easley
T.L. Hanna
Fort Mill
St. James
Greenwood
West Florence
Gaffney
Northwestern
Indian Land
Nation Ford
Lugoff-Elgin
Riverside
Lucy Garrett Beckham
Irmo
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
Catawba Ridge