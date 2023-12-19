SCHSL realignment: Clinton headed to 2A, Raiders stay in 4A

In the South Carolina High School League’s plan for 2024-26 realignment, Clinton will move to Class 2A for the next two academic years while Laurens District High School will remain in a revamped Class 4A.

Clinton has competed in Class 3A for at least the past two decades.

Thornwell Charter School, which began varsity competition in most sports for the first time this year, will remain in Class 1A

Schools have been assigned classifications based on their enrollment, but also includes a multiplier of three for students from outside an individual school’s attendance zone. The multiplier was put in place in an effort by the SCHSL to restore competitive balance among private and charter schools with large attendance numbers from outside their own zones.

Several Upstate schools were reclassified, including Christ Church Episcopal going from Class 1A to 4A.

St. Joseph’s and Southside Christian are to move from 1A to 3A, and Landrum will move from 2A to 3A.

Daniel, Seneca, Fountain Inn, Southside, Wren, Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest, and Emerald all move from 3A and will join LDHS in Class 4A.

Easley, Greenville, Greenwood, Eastside, Riverside, and Wade Hampton all move from 4A to 5A. Riverside, Eastside and Wade Hampton were part of Region 2-4A for the past two years along with LDHS and Greer, which also remains in Class 4A.

Gray Collegiate, a Columbia charter school at the center of competitive balance arguments made by Class 2A coaches in the Midlands, will also move up to Class 4A from 2A.

“Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process,” said SCHSL Executive Director Jerome Singleton. “The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”

Here are the 2024-26 reclassifications:

Class 1A

Latta

St. John’s

Carvers Bay Early College

Dixie

Hannah Pamplico

Lewisville

Johnsonville

C.A. Johnson

Green Sea Floyds

Lee Central

Lake View

Calhoun County

Riverwalk Academy

Ridgeland

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

McBee

Hardeeville

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Baptist Hill

Allendale-Fairfax

Lamar

Great Falls

Ware Shoals

Wagener-Salley

Lowcountry Leadership Charter

Thornwell Charter

Williston-Elko

Military Magnet Academy

Bethune-Bowman

McCormick

Royal Live Oaks Academy

Whitmire

Governor’s School for Science and Math

Branchville

Cross

Scott’s Branch

Hemingway

Denmark-Olar

Polaris Tech Charter

Blackville-Hilda

North

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Calhoun Falls

Midlands STEM Institute

S.C. School for the Deaf & Blind

Class 2A

Lake City

Strom Thurmond

Chesnee

Clinton

Manning

Chester

Columbia

Philip Simmons

Saluda

Liberty

Timberland

Academic Magnet

Pelion

Blacksburg

Woodland

Lake Marion

Cheraw

Andrew Jackson

Kingstree

Edisto

Central

Eau Claire

North Central

Hampton County

Andrews

Mullins

Buford

Fairfield Central

Marion

Batesburg-Leesville

Barnwell

Ninety Six

Atlantic Collegiate Academy

Burke

Chesterfield

Palmetto Scholars Academy

Whale Branch Early College

East Clarendon

Abbeville

Class 3A

American Leadership Academy

Georgetown

Chapman

Palmetto

Walhalla

Hanahan

Marlboro County

North Charleston

Powdersville

Keenan

Union County

Belton-Honea Path

Carolina Academy

Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Brashier Middle College Charter

Aynor

Oceanside Collegiate Academy

High Point Academy

Swansea

Loris

Landrum

GREEN Upstate

Waccamaw

Battery Creek

Mountain View Prep Charter

Pendleton

Broome

Horse Creek Academy

St. Joseph’s Catholic

Crescent

Woodruff

Bridges Prep

Silver Bluff

West-Oak

Dillon

Southside Christian

Newberry

Charleston Charter Math & Science

Class 4A

North Augusta

May River

Richland Northeast

Westside

South Florence

Midland Valley

Gray Collegiate

South Pointe

Travelers Rest

Bluffton

Dreher

Laurens District 55 High

South Aiken

Airport

Fountain Inn

Greer

Aiken

York

A.C. Flora

Fox Creek

Wilson

Beaufort

Berea

Colleton County

Pickens

Greenville Tech Charter

Lancaster

Brookland-Cayce

Lower Richland

Bishop England

Greer Middle College

Daniel

Hilton Head

Hartsville

Wren

Southside

Blue Ridge

Gilbert

York Prep

Emerald

Camden

Seneca

Darlington

Christ Church Episcopal

Crestwood

Lakewood

Class 5A

Dorman

Carolina FOrest

Summerville

Byrnes

Spring Valley

Stratford

Ashley Ridge

Boiling Springs

Lexington

Clover

West Ashley

Wando

Sumter

Cane Bay

Mauldin

James Island Charter

Ridge View

Blythewood

J.L. Mann

Spartanburg

River Bluff

Fort Dorchester

R.B. Stall

Rock Hill

Wade Hampton

Dutch Fork

Socastee

Hillcrest

Woodmont

Goose Creek

Conway

Westwood

White Knoll

Greenville

Berkeley

Chapin

Eastside

Easley

T.L. Hanna

Fort Mill

St. James

Greenwood

West Florence

Gaffney

Northwestern

Indian Land

Nation Ford

Lugoff-Elgin

Riverside

Lucy Garrett Beckham

Irmo

North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach

Catawba Ridge