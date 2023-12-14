Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Elinor P. Varndell, 98, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Charles Robert Varndell passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Her Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 22, 2024, in Rodenberg Chapel (Franke at Seaside), 1885 Rifle Range Road at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Elinor was the daughter of the late J. Herman Power and Ora Simpson Power of Laurens, SC. She graduated from the accelerated program at Presbyterian College, Clinton, SC with a degree in English in 1945. Elinor accepted a position in Washington DC with the Veterans Administration and later with the CIA.

It was at Mt. Vernon Place Methodist Church in Washington, DC that she met Robert Varndell, who became her husband in July 1954. He was with the engineering firm of Rummel, Klepper and Kahl in Baltimore, MD and they lived in the Catonsville area of Baltimore County.

Elinor became active and held offices in many civic and church organizations including the Rolling Hills Woman’s Club where she helped spearhead “Project Return”, which was a recovery effort for Patapsco State Park after Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972. She also served as President of Catonsville Garden Club. Elinor enjoyed Iknebo Ikebana flower arranging and received certificate Shoden. Elinor had memberships in the DAR, Engineering Auxiliary, and Venturers Investment Club. She enjoyed heirloom rug hooking and won ribbons for her rugs and wall hangings at the MD State Fair. Elinor is also the author of a genealogy book, “Four Families of Laurens County, SC.”

In 1997, Elinor and Bob moved to Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson, MD and then in 2005 to Franke at Seaside in Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Elinor is survived by her daughter, Carolyn R. Varndell (Robyn); son John Varndell (Billie); grandchildren: Rachel Varndell (Gage Kuntz), Joshua Newman (Kristen), Jordon Newman, Jade Taylor, Jessie Newman, Christian Glassman and Kennan Pencek (Jake); four great-grandchildren: Riley, Logan Max and Becca; sister-in-law, Sandra Power; and four grandcats: Ace, Chaco, Sulli, and Decker.

She was predeceased by her brother, Lewis H. Power, and grandson, Bradley Varndell.

Those desiring may make contributions to Franke at Seaside Subsidized Care Fund, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Presbyterian College, 503 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.