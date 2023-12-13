McGowan: ‘I’m coming home,’ will transfer to Gamecocks

Former Laurens and Vanderbit standout Jayden McGowan announced Wednesday via social media that he is transferring to South Carolina for the 2023 football season.

“Sorry for the wait. I’m coming home,” McGowan posted on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

McGowan entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday and quickly received offers from the Gamecocks, Indiana and Boston College.

The sophomore slot receiver will have two years of eligibility remaining in Columbia.

He will be counted on to replenish a USC receiving corps depleted by transfers out of the program and the professional ranks.

Wideouts Corey Rucker, Landon Samson and Juice Wells are among the players leaving USC via the transfer portal. Fifth-year senior Xavier Legette has declared for the NFL Draft and is expected to be a second- or third-round pick in April’s deep receiver draft.

Working primarily as a slot receiver and kick returner, McGowan had 80 catches for 836 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter at Vanderbilt. All three of his scores came in 2022 as a true freshman. He also totaled 845 return yards, which included a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Vandy’s 2022 season opener at Hawaii.

When McGowan finished his high school career, he was the fastest athlete in South Carolina and a state track champion with a 10.06-second time in the 100 meters and 21.6 seconds in the 200 meters.

McGowan, 5-8, 185, chose the Commodores over a handful of other Division I programs, including Army, Harvard and Richmond, but Vanderbilt was his only firm Power 5 offer when he signed in December of 2021.

The Commodores were 7-17 overall in McGowans two seasons.

According to Gamecock Digest, McGowan’s Vanderbilt teammate Will Sheppard has also received an offer from Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. Sheppard had 152 catches for 2,067 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in four seasons with the Commodores.