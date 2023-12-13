Laurens, South Carolina

Carolyn Mayben Pinson, age 89, of Laurens, and wife of the late Henry Earl Pinson, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Moffatt and Connie Adams Mayben Shugart. Carolyn was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church and retired from Laurens District High School after 20 years of service.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Coker (Furman), Cookie Patton, and Debbie Pinson; a sister, Connie Lynch; grandchildren, Christopher Lynch, Thomas Lynch (Danielle), Kayla McCullough (Will), Kaci Thornton (Bryan) and Amber Coker; great-grandchildren, Austin Lynch, Meagan Lynch, Mason Lynch, Brantley Lynch, Wilson McCullough, Kaylee Grace McCullough, Bryson Thornton, and Bryleigh Thornton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Tony Pinson; her brothers, Moffett Mayben and Heyward Mayben; and her sisters, Nannie Lee Culbertson and Nicey Roberts.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Allen Gregory with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Wanda Coker, 94 Ekom Beach Road, Laurens, and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately follow the interment.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1437, Laurens, SC 29360.

