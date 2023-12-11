Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Jessie Mae “Jet” McGinnis Smith, age 78, of Clinton, SC, wife of Claude Lee Smith, passed away Monday, December 11, 2023 at her home.

Born July 10, 1945 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jasper James McGinnis and Ruth Mae Foster McGinnis. Jet worked for many years at the Clinton Mills Lydia Plant until its closure. She was a diehard Clinton Red Devils fan and enjoyed attending every game when possible. However, her greatest joy in life came from spoiling her seven beloved grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are a son, James “Jimmy” Leopard of Joanna; her daughter, Terri Lynn Smith of Piedmont; her brother, Spencer “Lucky” McGinnis of Greenville; her sister, Roberta McGinnis Merideth of Waterloo; and her seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lemuel Zane Leopard; and her brother and sister, George McGinnis and Juanita McGinnis Merideth.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Robert Brozina officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 1131, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.