DATELINE: Laurens, South Carolina

Faye Hartline Cooley, age 79, widow of James R. “Ronny” Cooley, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, at her home.

Faye was born on February 10, 1944, in Laurens, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Mary Sue Watkins Hartline. She retired as secretary from SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. Faye was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Laurens. She loved her family and especially loved taking pictures of her children and grandchildren. She was kind to everyone and honesty was one of her greatest traits.

Mrs. Cooley is survived by her sons, Randy Cooley (Michele) and Gary Cooley (Libba) Cooley, both of Laurens; her brother Claude Hartline (Martha) of Laurens; her sister-in-law, Violet Davis of Ware Shoals; her grandchildren, Jared Cooley, Cameron Cooley, Abby Cooley, Kaden Cooley and Nick Cooley.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Hartline and George Roy Hartline; her sister, Virginia Hartline Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 11:00AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with Pastor Tommy Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00AM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Cooley family with arrangements.