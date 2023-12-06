Volunteers shop for LCSO’s ‘Christmas for Kids’ program

A team of “Christmas for Kids” volunteers went on its annual shopping excursion Monday, buying gifts for over 200 children and youth at Wal-Mart in Laurens.

“Christmas for Kids” is organized each year by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and provides Christmas presents for people in need across the county.

LCSO Public Information Officer Courtney Snow, who is the department’s chief organizer for the event, said the job for this Christmas still isn’t quite done.

“Today, we’re sorting through packing boxes, and next week we’ll be doing pick ups,” she said.

Presents can be picked up Tuesday-Thursday of next week, she said.

“While much has been done, there is still more to do with three more weeks to go until Christmas,” Snow said. “We accept donations all year long, and we cannot express enough how much (the community’s) generosity means to us.”

Students from Laurens Preparatory Academy were among the volunteers on Monday’s shopping excursion, and Snow said they helped older generations of shoppers understand what some of today’s popular toys were and were helpful with what some teens had on their lists.

While the deadline to be included in “Christmas for Kids” has passed, Snow said exceptions can be made if it means making sure children have a present to open on Christmas morning.

“The shopping is done, and the boxes are ready to go, but we understand that emergencies do come up,” she said. “We’re available, and we’re sympathetic to those situations.”

Anyone wishing to donate or to benefit from “Christmas for Kids” can contact the LCSO during normal business hours at 864-984-2523.