Gray Court, South Carolina

Gary Keith Culbertson, age 80, of Gray Court, and husband of Nancy Stoddard Culbertson, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Ruby Burts Culbertson. A retired truck driver, Gary was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fountain Inn.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Wanda Kelley (Mark); a brother, Roger Culbertson (Vivian); grandchildren, Alexis Carter (Thomas), Grant Kelley (Katerina), Brett Kelley, and Suzanna Vaughan (Trevor).

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Starla Hibbard, and a brother, Wayne Culbertson.

A Cryptside service will be held at 3:00PM, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Cannon-Byrd Memorial Park Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Dr. Jim Spencer.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at mausoleum immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

